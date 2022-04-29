Police raid Mone’s home over £200m PPE deal

Bra tycoon targeted

Lady Mone with husband Doug Barrowman

National Crime Agency officers have raided the home of Baroness Mone, the former lingerie tycoon, as part of an investigation into PPE contracts worth more than £200 million.

Homes and offices in London and the Isle of Man were visited by officers understood to be looking for documents in relation to suspected fraud offences.

The Tory peer, 50, was believed to have been present at one address searched, according to The Sun. No arrests were made.

The agency is investigating a company called PPE Medpro, which won two contracts from the Department of Health and Social Care in 2020 to supply surgical gowns and masks to the NHS. The contracts were worth £80 million and £122m respectively and were awarded two weeks apart without competitive tender.

The company was due to supply 25 million sterile gowns and masks but its hospital gowns were never used because they did not receive regulatory approval.

Attention was focused on Lady Mone, who founded the Ultimo lingerie range, after it emerged that the government had awarded the contracts to the business which had been placed in a “high-priority lane”, a fast-track process for referred companies. It is said to have given companies a greater chance of being awarded a PPE deal.

It was reported that Lady Mone made the referrals to Lord Agnew, a fellow Tory peer who was a Cabinet Office minister responsible for procurement.

She denies this and said that she “never had any role or function in PPE Medpro”.

However, in a leaked email seen by the Financial Times, an NHS official wrote in February last year that “Baroness Mone is going to Michael Gove and Matt Hancock today as she is incandescent with rage on the way she believes Medpro have been treated.”