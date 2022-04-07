Mitchell sells Chamomile Sanctuary day spa

Beauty deal

Justine Mitchell: developing a new portfolio

Justine Mitchell, owner and founder of Chamomile Sanctuary the luxury day spa in Edinburgh’s West End, has sold the business to The Secret Beauty Garden for an undisclosed sum.

Ms Mitchell, a former lawyer, launched the company in 2010 and has been working with business development group WeDO Scotland in a strategic consultancy role since February.

Chamomile Sanctuary boasts partnerships with some of the leading skincare and beauty brands including Medik8, CACI, Crystal Clear, Guinot and Aromatherapy Associates.

Ms Mitchell said: “Making the decision to sell Chamomile was extremely difficult. I have loved building the business and working with the wonderful team of therapists alongside a loyal client base however the time is right for both Chamomile and me.

“The past couple of years have been challenging for everyone. During that period I have developed a wider business portfolio and, sadly, Chamomile no longer fits the way it once did.

“However, having taken time to ensure that a new owner would appreciate the brand and the values we have created I am confident that the team at The Secret Beauty Garden are well placed to help move it to the next stage.”

Laura Taylor of The Secret Beauty Garde, said: “We have a strategy to grow our own brand and Chamomile is a great addition to our group.”