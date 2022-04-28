Ministers differ over windfall tax on energy firms

Cabinet division

Rishi Sunak and Dominic Raab offered contradictory views

Cabinet ministers yesterday offered contradictory responses to Labour’s call for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies to help ease the cost of living crisis.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he would consider a windfall tax if the energy companies do not do enough to invest in developing Britain’s domestic energy supplies.

Mr Sunak, speaking to Mumsnet, confirmed his previous view that a tax may discourage investment. However, he added: “If we don’t see that type of investment coming forward, if companies aren’t going to make investments in our energy security, of course that’s something I’d look at. Nothing is ever off the table in these things.”

In a separate interview, Justice Secretary and deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said a windfall tax was an ill-thought proposal and that the Conservative government had a plan to deal with the squeeze on household incomes.

Mr Raab told Sky News: “If you look at Labour’s policy of a windfall tax – that would damage investment in energy supplies we need, and hike bills. It’s disastrous. It’s not serious.

“So what this shows is they’re coming up with frankly ill-thought through policies, but we have got a plan, a concerted plan, and I think that’s what voters want to see.”

Mr Sunak was later criticised for saying it would be “silly” for the government to provide more help to families struggling with energy bills

He rejected the idea of further help in the immediate months ahead – insisting that he was willing to make himself unpopular by sticking by his spending plans.

Hinting at possible action closer to October, he said: “Depending on what happens to bills then, of course, if we need to act and provide support for people, we will.”

He added: “But it would be silly to do that now or last month or the month before when we don’t know exactly what the situation in the autumn will be … We’ll see where we are with that if we need to do more.”

Mr Raab was later quizzed by Times Radio on a meeting of ministers to come up with ideas to help households cope with rising prices.

“What the Prime Minister and the whole Cabinet was discussing is what more we can do – and we will never rest, we will never let up beyond the existing package what more we can do to ease the pressure,” he said.

He would not get into precise details of the meeting because of collective responsibility.