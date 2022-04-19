Michael Laird to plan Saica housing scheme

Architect hired

The Saica site will be transformed

Michael Laird Architects has been appointed to work on the 1,000 home build-to-rent (BTR) scheme planned for an industrial site on the western fringe of Edinburgh.

The BTR specialist Moda is working with Osborne+Co on the masterplan for the site currently occupied by packaging firm Saica.

The £350 million project at the Maybury junction and close to the Edinburgh Gateway transport rail and tram link will go before planners who have already approved a number of housing developments in the area.

A spokesman for Michael Laird said: “We are providing masterplanning and architectural designs to transform the site into a new community that capitalises on its location next to the Edinburgh Gateway Interchange and maximises opportunities for sustainable transport options.

“We are now refining the masterplan details in conjunction with stakeholders and the local community, to ensure that the development becomes a vibrant location that integrates into the continuing expansion of western Edinburgh.”

Saica is expected to move to a new purpose-built facility in Livingston.