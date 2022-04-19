Update:

Architect hired

Michael Laird to plan Saica housing scheme

| April 19, 2022
Saica Edinburgh
The Saica site will be transformed

Michael Laird Architects has been appointed to work on the 1,000 home build-to-rent (BTR) scheme planned for an industrial site on the western fringe of Edinburgh.

The BTR specialist Moda is working with Osborne+Co on the masterplan for the site currently occupied by packaging firm Saica.

The £350 million project at the Maybury junction and close to the Edinburgh Gateway transport rail and tram link will go before planners who have already approved a number of housing developments in the area.

A spokesman for Michael Laird said: “We are providing masterplanning and architectural designs to transform the site into a new community that capitalises on its location next to the Edinburgh Gateway Interchange and maximises opportunities for sustainable transport options.

“We are now refining the masterplan details in conjunction with stakeholders and the local community, to ensure that the development becomes a vibrant location that integrates into the continuing expansion of western Edinburgh.”

Saica is expected to move to a new purpose-built facility in Livingston.

, , News, Construction, Property, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Netflix

Brits cancel streaming services amid cost of living crunch

Britain’s streaming boom has come crashing down as more than 1.5 million customers cancelled subscriptionsRead More

Sturgeon-at-the-count

Sturgeon escapes prosecution over face mask breach

Nicola Sturgeon will not face a police prosecution despite breaching her own law on faceRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.