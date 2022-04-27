M&G seeks CEO | Persimmon | Lloyds | WH Smith | Ted Baker

Daily Business Live

7am: M&G seeks new CEO

M&G is on the hunt for a new chief executive after John Foley announced his intention to retire.

The search will be led by chair Edward Braham.

Mr Foley will continue in his role until a successor is in place.

7am: Persimmon

House builder Persimmon said it has had an encouraging start to 2022 with trading in line with expectations and private average weekly sales rates running c. 2% higher year on year.

Demand for new homes continues to outstrip supply with good levels of customer enquiries and cancellation rates remaining at low levels.

Dean Finch, Group Chief Executive, said: “We continue to expect to deliver volume growth for the full year 2022 of around 4-7% of 2021 levels, with resilient industry-leading margins.”

7am: Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds unveiled a statutory profit after tax of £1.2 billion, down on the same quarter last year (£1.4bn), reflecting higher net income and a limited underlying impairment charge versus a net credit in the prior year.

Underlying profit for the first three months of the year was £1.785bn, compared to £1.914bn for the same period in 2021, reflecting higher net income offset by an impairment charge for the period.

The bank reported strong revenue growth supported by continued recovery in customer activity and interest rate changes. Net income was £4.1 billion, up 12%, with higher net interest and other income, alongside low operating lease depreciation.

7am: WH Smith

WH Smith said it had successfully navigated the business through the pandemic and that its recovery is well underway. It said it is well positioned to benefit from new store opening opportunities in the global travel market.

Total Travel revenue in the eight week period to 23 April 2022 at 114% of 2019. There is a new store pipeline of over 125 stores.

Headline profit before tax and non-underlying items came in at £14m (2021: loss of £19m)

Total Travel trading profit was £10m (2021: loss of £28m). High Street trading profit came in at £26m (2021: £24m).

7am: Ted Baker bid interest

High street fashion chain Ted Baker said that after putting itself up for sale it has now received a number of non-binding proposals from potentially interested bidders.

The board is inviting a focused selection of such parties to enter into a due diligence process under which the company will provide information on its business.

Global markets

European gas prices surged higher yesterday after Russia announced that it would cut gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria, given that these buyers failed to agree to pay for Russian gas in roubles.

A concern for the EU market, as well as global gas markets is whether Russia will escalate further by cutting supplies to other European countries.

On Wall Street, any upbeat expectations were dashed by a widespread sell-off triggered by mounting economic worries.

At the closing bell, the S&P 500 plunged 2.81% weighed by a 12% slump in the Tesla share price, with most sectors in the index down except energy.

The Dow Jones fell 2.38%, closing at its worst level since mid-March, dragged down by a steep decline in global consumer bellwether Nike. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 plummeted 3.87%, re-entering into bear market territory and setting a new 2022 low amid widespread tech weakness.

There was no specific trigger for the rout, other than growing fears that the US economy is headed for a downturn on the assumption that the Fed’s aggressive tightening cycle in response to soaring inflation will strangle growth and undermine corporate profits in the future. Risk aversion was evident in the bond market, with Treasury prices higher across the board.

Asian stocks indices were mostly falling too. Japan’s Nikkei shed 1.25% whilst Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rebounded to trade in positive territory, up 0.5%.

The Shanghai Composite, meanwhile, rallied by more than 2%.