McCulloch to lead British Business Bank in Scotland

The British Business Bank has appointed a new Scottish representative to its UK Network team, with senior manager Barry McCulloch spearheading the Bank’s presence north of the border. He succeeds Ian Mitchelmore who is retiring.

Previously head of policy at the Federation of Small Businesses, Mr McCulloch spent nearly a decade within the organisation’s policy division.

In his new role he will work closely with funding delivery partners, business development agencies and other organisations across the small business finance ecosystem to improve access to financial support.

His remit also includes working with local finance markets to shape the British Business Bank’s support for smaller businesses and inform government policy.

Last year the Bank refreshed its mission in response to the climate emergency, with a focus on supporting access to finance that can help small businesses to achieve sustainable growth and net zero ambitions.

Mr McCulloch said: “The British Business Bank has an important role to play in helping smaller businesses to grow and prosper – particularly in Scotland where 99% of our businesses are small and medium sized enterprises.”

Mark Sterritt, UK Network director, Scotland at the British Business Bank, added: “Barry is a great addition to the UK Network team, bringing a wealth of knowledge and first-hand experience of Scotland’s business landscape.

“He will help drive the Bank’s operations in Scotland and will be a key representative of the Bank on the ground. There is a great deal of potential for growth and further development among Scotland’s smaller businesses – we look forward to working with Barry to help entrepreneurs and founders to realise that ambition through improved access to finance.”