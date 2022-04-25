McColl’s warns its equity may have ‘no value’

Shares plunge

McColl’s is refinancing its balance sheet

Shares in McColl’s Retail Group plunged by more than half after it warned that its equity may have no value and is delaying its full year results until it reaches agreement on refinancing.

It said a potential financing solution is under active discussion with its key commercial partner and lenders which would resolve the short term funding issues and create a stable platform for the business.

In a trading statement it said: “It should be noted that even if such a successful outcome is achieved it is increasingly likely to result in little or no value being attributed to the group’s ordinary shares.”

In mid-morning trade the shares were 2.30p (58.17%) lower at 1.76p.

The group said it has experienced mixed trading since the last update on 28 February, with softer trading through the Easter period, impacted by reduced consumer spending and continued supply chain disruption across the industry.

The board now expects adjusted EBITDA for the current financial year to be no higher than the level achieved in FY21.