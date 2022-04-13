Mason gives Yorkshire voice to BBC politics

Kuenssberg replacement

Chris Mason has been appointed BBC political editor, the corporation has announced.

Mason, 41, has worked as a BBC journalist for two decades and currently hosts Radio 4 current affairs programme Any Questions?.

The Yorkshire-born and Cambridge educated broadcaster replaces Scottish journalist Laura Kuenssberg, who is launching a new Sunday morning television show in the slot previously held by Andrew Marr.

Mason said: “What a tremendous privilege to take on what, for me, is the most extraordinary job in British broadcasting and journalism.

“I clamber upon the shoulders of giants like Laura, Nick [Robinson] and Andrew [Marr] with a smattering of trepidation and a shedload of excitement and enthusiasm.”

He is in line for a sizeable rise on his current salary of less than £150,000. Kuenssberg earned at least £260,000 last year.

He will take up his new post in May, following the UK’s local elections, and will continue to front Any Questions? until the summer.

His appointment comes at a time the BBC is continuing to make efforts to hire and promote people with regional voices and offer more out-of-London perspectives.

Hailing from the Yorkshire Dales, he was one of the original hosts of Newscast (formerly known as Brexitcast) and previously worked on the BBC’s regional desk at Westminster and as a political reporter for BBC Radio 5 Live.

He co-presented the network’s Question Time Extra Time, a radio spin-off from the BBC One political panel show. He also spent two years in Brussels as Europe correspondent.

Mason became a political correspondent for the corporation in 2012 and occasionally stands in as a presenter on BBC Breakfast.

Jonathan Munro, interim director of BBC News, said: “Chris has been an exceptional correspondent in an extraordinary time for British politics.

“His calm, incisive analysis and signature candid style have been invaluable for audiences when navigating complex stories. His ambition and vision for the political editor role is really exciting and I wish him every success in the new post.”