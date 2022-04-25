Markets plunge on Beijing Covid fear | McColl’s shares sink

Daily Business Live

9am: Resources drag FTSE 100 lower

Fears about of a Covid lockdown Beijing, in addition to similar action in Shanghai, and a possible EU ban on Russian oil, triggered a sell-off in resources stocks.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould, said: “The prospect of further restrictions in China could lead to a poisonous mix of further inflationary pressure, as supply chains in the so-called ‘factory of the world’ get disrupted, and weaker economic growth.

“The result could be stagflation – a slowing economy accompanied by surging prices – a brew few investors would be able to stomach.”

Walid Koudmani, chief market analyst at financial brokerage XTB comments: “Negative moods could be noticed during the Asian session today with Nikkei dropping 1.7%, Kospi 1.4% and indices from China falling up to 3% lower.

“Furthermore, as China is the second largest economy in the world, the situation also has a big impact on commodity markets with oil and industrial metals dropping significantly today (WTI dropped 2.8% and fell below $99 per barrel).

“While there is a lack of significant data releases today, investors and traders will be keeping an eye on developments surrounding the situation as risk-off moods dominate the markets.”

Glencore and Anglo American (both down 7%) and Rio Tinto (down 5.7%) led the FTSE 100 below 7,400 to trade 153 points (2.03%) lower at 7,368.82.

Shares in McColl’s Retail Group more than halved in value after the indebted convenience store chain warned that its equity may be worthless (see below). Shares were 53% lower at 2.08p.

7am: Frasers buyback

Frasers Group announced today that it would launch a new share buyback programme between now and the start of its closed period for the financial year just ended.

The FTSE 250 retailer, which includes Sports Direct and Evans Cycles, said the total purchase price of all shares acquired under the programme would be no higher than £70m.

“The purpose of the programme is to reduce the share capital of the company,” Frasers said.

Frasers Group were down 0.8% at 684.5p

7am: McColl’s delays results

McColl’s Retail Group warned that its equity may have no value and is delaying its full year results until it reaches agreement on refinancing.

It said a potential financing solution is under active discussion with its key commercial partner and lenders which would resolve the short term funding issues and create a stable platform for the business.

In a trading statement it said: “It should be noted that even if such a successful outcome is achieved it is increasingly likely to result in little or no value being attributed to the group’s ordinary shares.”

The group said it has experienced mixed trading since the last update on 28 February, with softer trading through the Easter period, impacted by reduced consumer spending and continued supply chain disruption across the industry.

The board now expects adjusted EBITDA for the current financial year to be no higher than the level achieved in FY21.

The group is working closely with its wholesale supplier to mitigate product availability issues.

Despite this, the group’s Morrisons Daily stores continue to perform strongly, delivering like-for-like sales growth that is at least 20% better than non-converted, comparable stores, and ahead of the total convenience market.

The move to convert stores to the Morrisons Daily format is fundamentally reshaping the business into a more profitable and sustainable model in the medium term.

McColl’s issued a profit warning in February and last month Jonathan Miller resigned as chief executive. He was replaced by chief operating officer Karen Bird on an interim CEO basis.

7am: Space and People

Space and People, the Glasgow-based shopping centre promotions company, returned to profit and said it looks forward to a “normal” year of trading.

Chairman George Watt said: “The difficult decisions that were made during this period have left a more resilient business which has a robust balance sheet and stable, committed finance facilities.

“The biggest impacts were felt in 2020’s results through non-recurring charges in the income statement with no similar charges in the year we are now reporting on.

“Growth returned to the business in 2021, as we expected, but remained below pre-pandemic levels despite new venue wins and we look forward to a more normal year of trading in 2022. However, a significant milestone was achieved last year with the move back into profit and positive earnings per share.”

The company said pre-tax profit came in at £75,000 for the year to the end of December following a loss of £3.6 million in 2020. Revenue was £4m (2020: £2.8m and 2019: £7.7m).

Global markets

Oil prices slumped to near two-week lows today, extending losses from last week, as concerns grew that prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and potential U.S. rate hikes would hurt global economic growth and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were down $3.15, or 3.0%, at $103.50 a barrel by 0326 GMT. They touched $103.41 earlier in the session, the lowest since 12 April.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.01, or 3.0%, to $99.06 a barrel, having skidded earlier to $98.93, the lowest since April 12 – Reuters.