Maison Sport raises funds to expand across Europe

Skiing boost

Ski bookings have risen

Maison Sport, the independent supplier of ski and snowboard instructors, has raised a further £442,000 from a crowdfunding exercise.

This latest cash injection in addition to the £1.3 million that it raised early last year.

Founded in 2015 by ski instructors Aaron Tipping, Edinburgh-bsaed Nick Robinson and Olly Robinson, Maison Sport has experienced “unprecedented demand” following the relaxing of restrictions and forecasts.

The company said it is strengthening its position in new markets across Europe and expects to grow 300% this year.

Mr Robinson said: “The end of the winter season alongside restrictions being removed has led to unprecedented demand.

“It’s truly fantastic to be in this position in early 2022 and to emerge from all the challenges of the last two years with genuine confidence.”