Leslie heads promotions at Ledingham Chalmers

| April 1, 2022

Ledingham Chalmers has announced that partner Victoria Leslie, pictured, has joined its board, while senior associates in the corporate team Sarah Londragan and Andrew Stott are promoted to partner.

Ms Leslie, a University of Strathclyde graduate, is now a full equity partner. She heads up the firm’s litigation department in Inverness. She is also recognised in both the Legal 500 and Chambers UK 2022 rankings.

Mr Stott is president of Inverness Chamber of Commerce and, along with Stirling-based Ms Londragan, continues to be integral to the firm’s support of Elevator accelerators, in particular Green Matters.

Kirsty Cooper and Vhari Selfridge have taken up partnerships within the residential property department at Lindsays in Edinburgh.

