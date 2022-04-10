Update:

Law

Legal firms unveil series of senior promotions

| April 10, 2022

Law firms Dentons, Pinsent Masons and Addeshaw Goddard have announced senior promotions.

Dentons, is promoting three senior associates in Edinburgh to partners. They are Linzi Hedalen in contentious construction, Adam Knowles in corporate and Owen McLennan in corporate funds.

Addleshaw Goddard has announced that corporate lawyer Laura Falls (pictured) will become its newest partner in Scotland as part of the firm’s largest ever partner promotion round.  Ms Falls is based in the firm’s Edinburgh office.

Pinsent Masons in Scotland has promoted six lawyers to partner, while three senior associates have been promoted to legal director.

Those promoted include Geraldine Kelm, Hugo Cassidy, Christina Bowyer, Katherine Metcalfe, Cameron McCulloch, David Ross, Brian Thumath and Claire Scott.

