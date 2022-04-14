Laings leaves arcade jewellery shops for new store

Retail relocation

Laings has a long history in the Argyll Arcade

High street jeweller Laings is inviting offers for its three shops in historic Argyll Arcade in Glasgow and investing £5m in relocating to a flagship store and offices in Buchanan Street.

The family-owned company is consolidating operations at its base in the 19th century B-listed Rowan House to provide a new showroom and space for craft workers.

It is bringing the brands from across its three showrooms in the Argyll Arcade into the 34,468 sq ft at Rowan House after signing a 15 year lease. The move comes a decade after it announced expansion of its business in the arcade.

Stuart McDowell, Managing Director of Laings, said: “The centrepiece of this investment plan is our new flagship showroom in Glasgow.

“With negotiations to secure Rowan House now complete, and a 15-year lease agreed, we’re excited to be able to announce our plans to deliver a new retail format.”

The basement, third and fourth floors will provide office space, with an enhanced hospitality area on the fifth floor, while the second floor will host a new watch workshop.

New home: Laings will invest in the Rowan House building

Exterior work to restore the building’s art deco façade is also expected to be carried out, with the artist impressions featuring corporate flags and retractable canopies as a nod to the original Rowan & Co outfitters.

Laings CEO, Joe Walsh, added: “The Argyll Arcade has been an important part of our story and we’re committed to ensuring the success of the arcade continues.

“Our three Glasgow showrooms have been invaluable as we’ve built our offering and presence in the city, but as we get ready for this next chapter, we’re open to enquiries about our existing retail units in the arcade.”

Building warrants for Rowan House are expected later this spring to allow Laings to get work underway, with the building set to open its doors later this year.