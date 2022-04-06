Media moves
Kelly part of five strategic hires at Grey Pocket
Creative agency Grey Pocket has announced five key appointments which will see the Edinburgh company embark on a scale-up plan for 2022.
Dylan Kelly, pictured, joins as managing director, having held senior marketing roles in professional sport and, more recently, the position of marketing and communications director at Mortgage Advice Bureau.
Mr Kelly is also a director at Melrose Rugby Club, with input into the Super6 side, Southern Knights, and the Melrose Sevens.
Leeanne Beggs also joins as account director, Callum Green as digital developer, Nick Barker as graphic designer, and Rebecca McCosh as head of communications.
The expansion of Grey Pocket and its decision to build out and scale up its capabilities is, in part, in response to the changing landscape of the past two years.
Mr Kelly said: “We are hugely ambitious in our thinking and with a commercial approach to client management, our delivery is anchored around growing our clients’ businesses, not just providing assets that are good to look at.”
Grey Pocket founder, Steve Winters said: “Dylan and I have worked together over the years and I am really pleased he will now lead on all of our business, strategic marketing, and communications for our clients.”