Keane ready to take on Easter Road challenge

Hibs vacancy

By a Daily Business reporter |

Keen interest: Roy Keane (SNS Group)

Roy Keane is said to have declared his interest in filling the vacancy left at Easter Road after Hibernian fired Shaun Maloney.

Fifty-year-old Keane was sacked by Ipswich Town in January 2011 and is keen to get back into the dug-out.

He has been an assistant to Martin O’Neill with the Republic of Ireland and Nottingham Forest, and was Paul Lambert’s No 2 at Aston Villa.

The Manchester United legend, who was interviewed for the Sunderland job in February, is currently a TV pundit but is ready to swap that for a club role.

Former Celtic team-mate Shaun Maloney was sacked by Hibs boss Ron Gordon after just four months in charge.

Former skipper David Gray is taking caretaker charge for the remainder of the season with support from Eddie May and Jon Busch.

Speaking about his next managerial appointment, Gordon said he is likely to go with someone with more experience than Maloney who was assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

“We need to take risks from time to time but that one was a little too ambitious on our part.”

Rangers Cinch row could impact club receipts

Scottish clubs fear they could suffer from the ongoing dispute between Rangers and online car dealer cinch.

There is growing concern that the SPFL ’s title sponsors may refuse to pay the first instalment of the £1.6m which due to be shared out across all four divisions at the end of the current campaign.

The row took a new twist at the weekend when Cinch’s branding was covered by masking tape as Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst conducted a post match interview with Sky TV.

According to the Daily Record, talks have been holding discussions behind the scenes with league chiefs in an attempt to defuse the stand-off which began at the start of the season, shortly after the £8m five year partnership was first announced.