Update:

Portfolio expands

Ithaca acquires North Sea assets in $224m deal

By a Daily Business reporter | April 1, 2022
Ithaca Energy: expanding in North Sea

Ithaca Energy has expanded its North Sea portfolio by acquiring assets from Summit Exploration and Production for $224m.

Ithaca is buying small stakes in the Elgin-Franklin hub as well as the Seal and Gael pipelines, with several other offshore exploration licences also changing hands.

The agreement is subject to normal completion activities including consent from the North Sea Transition Authority

In November it acquired 13.3% additional equity interest in the Alba field from Mitsui E&P UK, taking Ithaca’s interest in the Alba field to 36.7%

Also that month an agreement was signed to acquire assets from Marubeni Oil & Gas UK for $280m, of which $70m is deferred to 2025.

The agreement completed on 4 February and gives Ithaca non operated working interests which will contribute approx. 7 kboe/d to production in 2022

For the year to the end of December Ithaca yesterday posted EBITDAX of $1.036bn including realised gains of $115m on the commodity hedging instruments that were reset in 2020.

, News, Deals & Enterprise, Energy, Scotland, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

P&O

P&O Ferries to face criminal probe over sackings

Criminal and civil investigations have been launched into the decision by P&O Ferries to sackRead More

Michelle Hawkins

Surging demand for tech jobs puts focus on training

A need to focus on training the next generation of tech workers has emerged fromRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.