June deadline
Insurance broker Macdonald Group acquired by Partners&
Ewan Macdonald: unrivalled opportunity
One of Scotland’s largest independent insurance broking businesses, the MacDonald Group, is to become part of Partners& in a deal due to complete in June. The MacDonald brand will be retained in the agreement.
The MacDonald Group was founded in 1978 and the current team of 50 is based in locations including Arbroath, Benbecula, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Perth providing business insurance, personal insurance and claims management to a wide range of clients.
Ewan MacDonald, managing partner at MacDonald Group, said: “We’ve been presented with an unrivalled opportunity to join forces with Phil Barton [Partners& CEO] and the wider Partners& team.
“The Partners& vision is so closely aligned with ours and will increase our capability to safeguard and serve our clients, particularly in these challenging times.”
Mr Barton said: “In 2020, Partners& set out to establish itself as the best advisory business in the UK.
“Our strategy, laid out at the time, clearly stated our commitment to building a national footprint, and with the appointment of Ross Dingwall, we specifically sign-posted our intention to establish a major presence in Scotland.
“Since then, we have explored the market, identified MacDonald Group as our number one partner and began the process of building more insight into, and understanding of, this important and attractive market.
“I am thrilled that Ewan and the team at MacDonald Group share in that vision. Bringing MacDonald Group into Partners&, as the foundation stone of our Scottish plan, is the perfect step.
“I am hugely excited by our plans for growth, and look forward to building our business in Scotland through further talent recruitment and targeted M&A.”