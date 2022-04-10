Ineos offers to build shale gas test site to prove safety

Fracking move

Ineos has been importing shale-produced ethane from the US

INEOS, the chemicals and energy company, has offered to develop a fully functioning shale test site to demonstrate that the technology can operate safely.

The company has approached the UK government amid increasing concerns over the mounting costs of energy and security of supplies.

It says shale gas production has operated elsewhere, notably in the US, for years and has helped transform energy costs and security.

Ineos founder and chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe says the UK has missed out on the benefits, including thousands of jobs, that shale gas can provide.

He said: “The UK is in the midst of an energy crisis with ever increasing prices driving people into fuel poverty whilst giving huge sums of money to oppressive regimes.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

“It’s a ridiculous situation with so much gas under our feet and we are today offering to drill a shale test site to show that a competent operator can be trusted to develop the technology safely.”

Sir Jim’s intervention comes as the UK is in the middle of an energy crisis with gas prices almost ten times the level of the US. These higher gas prices are driving higher electricity prices and pushing more and more of the British population into fuel poverty.

At the same time, the UK government is having a major rethink about energy policy with growing concerns about the security and cost of oil and gas from Russia and the Middle East.

Ineos said it is proud to be part of the growing renewables revolution with many of its products providing key building blocks for the production of solar and wind energy as well as leading in the development of hydrogen as a fuel of the future.