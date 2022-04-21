HFD sets new headline rent for Glasgow offices

Bar raised

177 Bothwell Street is the city’s largest multi-occupancy development

Property company HFD Group has established a new headline rent in Glasgow of £40 per sq ft after confirming the relocation of most of its staff into its flagship new building in the city centre.

The rent at 177 Bothwell Street is a significant increase on the previous high of £35.25 per sq ft and will be seen as a vote of confidence in the 315,000 sq ft development, the largest multi-occupancy office building in Glasgow.

It has already secured high profile tenants, including AECOM, BNP Paribas, CBRE, Virgin Money and the government agency Transport Scotland.

HFD is taking 60,000 sq ft on the top floor for its managed office division, while the operational businesses will remain at Strathclyde Business Park.

A highly sustainable office development, 177 Bothwell Street’s energy is supplied by Blantyre Muir Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire, ensuring it is 100% renewable from an identified local source. It is also targeting an EPC rating of ‘A’ and BREEAM ‘Excellent’ standard.

The building is the first Scottish property to commit to attaining the new SmartScore accreditation for smart buildings and has already achieved a ‘Platinum’ WiredScore certification, a standard recognising that future occupiers will have the best connectivity available.