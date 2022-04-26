Henderson Loggie appoints Black to board

Accountancy

Henderson Loggie has appointed Gavin Black to its board as the accountancy firm prepares for its next phase of expansion. He takes up the role with immediate effect.

Mr Black, pictured, joined Henderson Loggie in 2014 as partner and head of audit after over ten years with a large mid-tier national firm. Under his leadership, the audit business has grown significantly, with many notable hires and new client wins, and he will remain head of audit as he takes up his new role.

Managing partner David Smith said: “This is the right time to increase board capacity to take advantage of new opportunities coming our way and to develop our strategy for future growth.

“We are operating in an increasingly complex world impacted by consolidation in the industry, more regulation, and technological development. Gavin’s impressive commercial acumen and the strategic skill he has demonstrated in growing our audit business will be invaluable for the wider development of the firm.”

Mr Black said: “Henderson Loggie has a very exciting future and I look forward to adding my experience to the board to further support all our business areas.”