Hampden & Co grows strongly | FirstGroup hires CEO

9.45am: Scots economy grows

Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.4% in February, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. Output remains above the pre-pandemic level of February 2020, by 1.3%.

Output in the services sector, which accounts for around three quarters of the economy, grew by 0.7% in February. At the broad level, output in consumer facing services grew by 2.1%, while health, education and public services output fell by 1.2%, and output in all other services increased by 1.3%.

Output in the production sector grew by 0.3% in February, while construction sector output fell by 0.1%.

In the three months to February, GDP is estimated to have grown by 1.1% compared to the previous three month period. This indicates a slight slowdown in growth in Quarter 1 so far, after an increase of 1.3% in 2021 Quarter 4 (October to December).

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said the figures show “the strength and resilience of Scotland’s businesses and our wider economy, driven by increasing output in professional, scientific and technical services, as well as in accommodation and food services.

“It is encouraging to see monthly GDP is now 1.3% above the pre-pandemic level of February 2020.”

9.30am: Markets in holding pattern

The markets seem to be stuck in a bit of a holding pattern, says Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“They’ve absorbed the shock of Ukrainian conflict and seemingly shrugged it off, while also reacting calmly to an escalating cost of living crisis and new Covid disruption in China.

“It feels like something will have to give at some stage but when that might be and what the catalyst could be remains to be seen.

“The US offered some solace to investors yesterday thanks to some positive quarterly numbers. That changed after market hours as Netflix served up a shocker (see below) which had investors switching off from the shares in their droves.

“Shareholders in Just Eat reacted positively to a plan to potentially sell its US platform Grubhub. Just Eat shares have struggled for months as it has lost customers gained during the pandemic as consumer habits shift back to dining out rather than booking a takeaway.

“Key to success in this highly competitive market is scale, however selling Grubhub could give Just Eat Takeaway the resources necessary to dominate in Europe.

“The price tag for any divestment will be closely watched and could embarrass current management given Grubhub was purchased for more than $7 billion just last June.”

The FTSE 100 was trading 20 points higher at 7,621.41.

7.30am: Hampden grows

Private bank Hampden & Co saw strong growth in loans and deposits for the year to 31 December 2021.

Deposits from clients rose by 39% to £696 million (2020: £501m), while loans and advances were up 2% to £422m (2020: £326m).

Total income for the year increased 29% to £13.2m (2020: £10.2m), the highest level since the Edinburgh-based bank was launched in 2015.

Hampden & Co benefitted from strong demand for its tailored lending solutions. In 2021. The bank also extended its specialist offerings.

Demand was most marked in London and the South East, accounting for around two thirds of total lending.

The bank’s traditional Scottish markets registered strong client and lending growth. In addition, lending via referrals from mortgage intermediaries rose over 38%.

Graeme Hartop, CEO (pictured), said: “The bank performed well in 2021 and demonstrated agility and resilience to help clients face the challenges of the pandemic.

“The rise in interest rates from the historic lows of the last few years will help us to achieve profitable scale. We see signs of further rates increases in 2022 in response to inflationary pressure.”

7am: Watson to retire at Wood

Wood Group CEO Robin Watson has advised the board of his intention to retire as chief executive. He will remain in place until his successor is in place.

Mr Watson was appointed chief executive of the Aberdeen-based company in January 2016, having previously joined the board in January 2013 as CEO of Wood’s PSN division. He also served as chief operating officer.

The announcement comes as the company posts annual revenue down 14% on a like-for-like basis, with growth in consulting and operations more than offset by a significant decline in projects.

7am: FirstGroup hires CEO

FirstGroup has hired telecoms veteran Graham Sutherland as chief executive. He will take up the role on 16 May .

Mr Sutherland held the same position the London listed telecoms company KCOM Group from 2018 until its sale to a Macquarie-managed infrastructure fund.

Prior to this, he spent 12 years at BT Group in a number of roles including chief executive of its Business and Public Sector division, where he led the integration of EE’s Business unit, creating a division with £4.6bn in annual revenues and 13,000 employees.

He was also chief executive of BT Ireland where he was responsible for all consumer, business and network activities. Prior to that he was Chief Executive of NTL Ireland and has also held senior financial roles including at Bombardier. He is a non-executive director of Savvi, one of Ireland’s largest credit unions.

Global markets

The FTSE 100 index is expected to open higher after Wall Street ended the session strongly, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing up 1.5%, the S&P 500 up 1.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite up 2.2%

Analysts are increasingly confident the US may well be able to ride out the worst of the economic storm despite rising inflation and after the IMF and World Bank both downgraded global growth forecasts.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was up 0.9% and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.2%, but the Shanghai Composite was down 0.7% despite the city allowing four million more people to leave their homes as Covid restrictions ease.

Netflix takes hit

Shares in the streaming video service Netflix plunged 26% after-hours in New York, after it reported a loss in subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.

For the three months ended 31 March, revenue was up 9.9% to $7.87 billion from $7.16 billion in the first quarter last year.

However, Netflix highlighted revenue growth had slowed considerably with a loss of 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter, having previously guided to add 2.5 million net subscribers during the period.