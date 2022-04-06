Fyfe joins healthcare & senior living team at BNPPRE

BNP Paribas Real Estate (BNPPRE) has appointed Andrew Fyfe as associate director within its healthcare & senior living team.
Mr Fyfe (pictured) joins from senior living consultancy and research firm, Sovereign Property Partnership, which he co-founded and where he served as a lead researcher for two years.
Prior to this, he held roles at Rettie and Co, and East Street Homes. He is founder and chair of the Scottish Housing with Care Taskforce.
Mr Fyfe will be in based in BNPPRE’s office in George Street, Edinburgh. He joins as the Glasgow team moves into offices at HFD Group’s 177 Bothwell Street later this month.
Mr Fyfe is the latest recruit into BNPPRE’s healthcare & senior living team following the announcement of Samantha Rowland as head of healthcare and Colin Rees-Smith as senior director who joined from Savills.
Ms Rowland said: “Andrew has been at the forefront of lobbying the government and local authorities to increase their housing-with-care allocation against the backdrop of an ageing population for many years.”
Mr Fyfe said: “Having worked extensively on developing policy solutions and on gaining political support for these changes, as well as advising firms via my own consultancy, I look forward to bringing my expertise to Sam and Colin’s team to develop innovative strategies for our clients.”
Other key appointments include Tara Cowley, head of planning (Scotland), and Allan Matthews, director of agency & occupier solutions (Scotland).