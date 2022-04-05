Update:

Fraser joins Savills as head of valuation

| April 5, 2022

Savills has announced that Graeme Fraser will take on the role of head of valuation in Scotland, working closely with Craig Timney in his role as head of UK valuation operations.

Mr Fraser (pictured) has over 25 years’ experience providing valuation and consultancy advice specialising primarily in loan security advice to the leading UK banks. Over the course of his career, he has worked on several high profile valuation instructions, on all types of property primarily for loan security, company accounts and general valuation purposes.

Mr Timney said: “Graeme’s appointment as head of valuation in Scotland is a significant step for the business as we continue to develop our capabilities and focus on delivering the best advice for clients both in Scotland and across the wider UK market.”

