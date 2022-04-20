Forbes confirms £45m plan to build tech nation

Logan review

Kate Forbes: radical reforms

Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has confirmed that she will provide £45 million to back the recommendations of the Logan Review into building a technology nation.

A programme of action already in motion includes five tech scaler hubs with the potential to create 300 startups, alongside a £1m ecosystem fund to support meet-ups and events. A similar sum will be invested in teaching computing science and £1.5m committed to re-skilling workers.

A chief entrepreneur officer will also soon be appointed to help ensure that entrepreneurship ambitions are embedded in policy development.

The locations and contractor of the tech scalers are expected to be confirmed in the coming months. The Ecosystem Fund was set up in October and has made 34 awards to deliver meet ups, events and other projects.

The Scottish Government, together with a local authority, will launch a teacher upskilling pilot scheme.

The £1 million Digital Start Fund supports people on benefits or low income to undertake courses which could lead to a well-paid career in tech. A further £500,000 has been invested in Digital Skills Pipeline; a set of modular courses from beginner level to advanced coding.

Together with the University of Glasgow, the Scottish Government has established the Scottish Teachers Advancing Computing Science organisation. It is led by two teachers and will drive improvements.

In a parliamentary statement, Ms Forbes said: “The Scottish Government is committed to the most radical reforms of the Scottish entrepreneurial system since devolution. Our ambition is to establish Scotland as one of Europe’s leading start-up economies.