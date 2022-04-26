Flynn joins as head of Scotland at Brown Shipley

Private banking

Brown Shipley has appointed Mark Flynn as a managing director and head of Scotland.

Mr Flynn (pictured), who joins the business in June, will focus on leading the next stage of Brown Shipley’s strategy in Scotland.

He has a breadth of financial services experience focused on private banking and wealth management. Most recently he was head of private banking for Scotland and Northern Ireland at Barclays Private Bank, looking after ultra high net worth individuals, family offices and senior stakeholders, many with an ESG focus.

Before this, he was responsible for opening Barclays Private Bank’s office in Aberdeen and building its presence across the North of Scotland. Previously, he was at Adam & Company working with private clients.

Elizabeth Weir, head of private banking and London, said: “We have a strong history in Scotland and, in the last couple of years, we have invested in our people because this is a strategically important location for Brown Shipley.

“Mark’s appointment is a further demonstration of this commitment and allows us to build on our strong foundations in Scotland.”