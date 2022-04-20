FirstGroup hires telecoms vet Sutherland as CEO

Transport

FirstGroup has hired telecoms veteran Graham Sutherland as chief executive. He will take up the role on 16 May.

Mr Sutherland held the same position the London listed telecoms company KCOM Group from 2018 until its sale to a Macquarie-managed infrastructure fund.

Prior to this, he spent 12 years at BT Group in a number of roles including chief executive of its Business and Public Sector division, where he led the integration of EE’s Business unit, creating a division with £4.6bn in annual revenues and 13,000 employees.

He was also chief executive of BT Ireland where he was responsible for all consumer, business and network activities. Prior to that he was Chief Executive of NTL Ireland and has also held senior financial roles including at Bombardier. He is a non-executive director of Savvi, one of Ireland’s largest credit unions.