Filshill in green hydrogen talks with ScottishPower

Green options

Filshill supplies convenience stores

Wholesaler JW Filshill has signed an agreement with ScottishPower that could see green hydrogen power its lorry fleet and remove 1,100 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

The company serves more than 1,400 delivered goods customers, including about 210 Keystore convenience stores across Scotland and the north of England. It hopes the memorandum of understanding with ScottishPower will help it towards its net zero targets.

Keith Geddes, chief financial and operating Officer at JW Filshill, said: “As a delivered wholesale business our fleet of vehicles make up a large proportion of our carbon footprint therefore exploring options such as using hydrogen instead of diesel are extremely important to us.”

ScottishPower, which launched a green hydrogen business in 2020, is working with a number of companies to decarbonise operations.

Barry Carruthers, hydrogen director at ScottishPower, said: “Green hydrogen offers companies like JW Filshill a zero-carbon fuel alternative that can support their business over the long-term.

“It’s an exciting time for green hydrogen as more and more businesses begin to realise the potential green hydrogen can offer them.”