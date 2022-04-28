Farming family invests in Scottish oat milk venture

New brand

Alex Baldwin, George Mackintosh, Gregor Mackintosh and Callum McCadden

A family business known for its “field to table” food process is investing a seven-figure sum in the launch of a Scottish oat milk brand.

George Mackintosh is partnering with his nephew Gregor who is behind Mackintosh of Glendaveny which already produces extra virgin cold-pressed rape seed oil.

They have joined forces to develop Mackintosh Oats with the aim of creating a vegan milk product “packed full of provenance”.

As part of the plan, the pair have acquired Untitled Oats, an Edinburgh-based firm established in 2020 by Imperial College London chemical engineering graduate Alex Baldwin and University of Edinburgh sustainable development graduate Callum McCadden.

The production of Mackintosh Oats milk will be moved to the family farm at Mains of Buthlaw, near Peterhead, where the oil is produced and where the family has farmed for three generations.

The company expects to be up and running with “major distribution deals and supply partnerships” in the second half of this year. It expects to be employing five people within the next few months and about 20 within two years.

Gregor, who is chief executive of the new business, said the production of oat milk made sense for the Mackintosh of Glendaveny oil brand as well as the family farm which produces arable crops such as rapeseed and oats.

The company will also look to bolster its “made in Scotland” brand by sourcing its ingredients from Scottish growers as production ramps up.