Fairmont plans ‘world class’ championship golf course

Fairmont Hotel: aiming higher

Plans have been unveiled to combine the Torrance and Kittocks golf courses at the Fairmont Hotel, St Andrews as a ‘world class’ championship-standard venue.

St Andrews Bay Development, which bought the hotel and resort in 2019, has applied to Fife Council to carry out the extension and engineering operations at St Andrews Bay, Kingask.

The resort already hosts European Tour events such as the Hero Open in July as well as being the venue for the forthcoming Open Championship Final Qualifying event to be played in June. But the owner hopes its plans will accelerate the resort’s standing within the golfing world.

In a supporting statement, it said: “The vision is to create a world class golf course which could become one of the top 100 courses.

“Such a move would enhance the hopes of attracting European Tour events.”

It added: “The creation of the championship course would be the first phase of the overall upgrade of all golfing facilities on the resort.

“At present, the two existing golf courses are outstanding tests of golf and the resort, as a whole, is a well-established asset to the St Andrews and Fife-wide economy and tourism sector.

“As golf course design, technology and maintenance of golf courses have evolved, there is an opportunity at St Andrews Bay to adjust and remodel the courses to establish the location as one of the ‘must-play’ courses in Scotland and the world, with the aim being to draw golfers from around the world.”