Ex-bus boss Robertson to chair recycling firm NWH

Environment

Recycling business NWH Group has appointed former Alexander Dennis chief executive Colin Robertson, pictured, as chairman to work alongside chief executive Mark Williams on the Midlothian firm’s next growth phase.

In his role at Falkirk-based Alexander Dennis, Mr Robertson led its transformation from a predominantly UK-focused business to an international player in its sector, with annual revenue of more than £600m and employing 2,600 workers.

Mr Williams said: “I have been fortunate to know Colin for a number of years and I’m delighted that he has agreed to become the Chair of NWH.

“During the past year, the organisation has embarked on a bold new strategy outlining our ambitions to double the size of the business, so with Colin’s strategic leadership skills and vast knowledge, I’ve no doubt of our future success.”

Mr Robertson, who is also also founder of Robertson Campbell Investments and chairman of Entrepreneurial Scotland, added: “As NWH moves into a transformational phase of growth, I’m hugely excited to take on the position of chair. I’m looking forward to developing a formidable partnership with Mark and the board as we move into this new chapter.”

In May 2019, Mr Robertson received a CBE for his services to exports, and to the bus and coach manufacturing sector.

Last month, NWH announced it had secured a £19m funding deal from The Royal Bank of Scotland to support its expansion plans.