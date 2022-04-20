Energy groups Romar and Abrado unveil merger

Oil and gas deal

David Stokes and Jason Broussard

Two companies providing energy technology solutions have formalised a long-standing partnership by merging their operations.

Aberdeenshire-based Romar International and Abrado Wellbore Services will form Romar-Abrado, providing services in the the plugging and abandonment (P&A) industry.

Romar and Abrado have been collaborating since November 2020 to deliver projects to a global customer base.

Jason Broussard, who becomes chief executive of Romar-Abrado, said: “The alignment of the Romar International and Abrado brand is a significant next step in our continued journey as one.

“Coupling innovative technology with years of collective industry experience, our combined entities offer solutions that complement one another and tackle even the most complex challenges.

“The merging of our identities signifies a step-change in our operational endeavours. We’re pleased to welcome a range of new talent to our leadership team following an organisation-wide restructure.

“Notably, we’ve onboarded David Stokes as our chief technology officer to oversee a technology roadmap that optimises job performance, solves client challenges, and drives collective growth.”

…. more follows