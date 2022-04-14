Edinburgh Boiler Co and HeatFix to collaborate

Partnership

Deal: Mark Glasgow and Andrew Lamond

Edinburgh Boiler Company and HeatFix Scotland have reached a collaboration agreement to provide installation and servicing to their customers.

The link-up comes two months after HeatFix launched in the capital and is seen as a “big step forward” by EBC managing director Mark Glasgow.

His counterpart at HeatFix Andrew Lamond said: “When I spoke to Mark and explained my vision, he agreed it was a good fit. It’s the ideal collaboration and a great opportunity for a young company like ours to work with Scotland’s largest independent boiler installer.

“We are now up to 13 employees since starting out in February. An agreement like this gives us confidence that we can go out and employ more staff. We are ahead of our targets and want to ensure we keep on the upward trend.”

Mr Glasgow said: “I was aware of Andrew’s credentials and reputation in the industry and what he has done with HeatFix in a short space of time,” he said.

“The partnership is a big step forward in terms of the overall quality of service provided to not only our current customer base, but one-off clients as well.”