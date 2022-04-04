EasyJet cancels flights as airports face staff shortages

Travel chaos

Airports are dealing with long queues

Easter holiday travellers face disruption as airlines cancel flights and airports struggle with a shortage of staff.

EasyJet cancelled 222 flights over the weekend and a further 62 on Monday, blaming higher than usual levels of staff absence because of Covid. The employment of standby crew was not enough to avoid the last minute changes to its schedules.

“As a result of the current high rates of Covid infections across Europe, like all businesses, easyJet is experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness,” an EasyJet spokesman said.

“Unfortunately it has been necessary to make some additional cancellations for today and tomorrow. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

He said affected customers had been contacted and could rebook on alternative flights or receive a voucher or refund.

Airports have also seen staff shortages at time when demand for travel is picking up following the end of travel restrictions.

Passengers at Manchester Airport have faced long queues for check-in and security, while Edinburgh Airport last week warned the travelling public to expect queues and disruption over the peak summer period as it prepares for a full service for the first time in more than two years.

The number of passengers travelling through Edinburgh airport in 2020 and 2021 fell dramatically, from nearly 15 million to three million, with the airport reduced to a virtual standstill due to Covid restrictions.