Double hire to senior team for Apex Hotels

Hospitality

Kerry Draper and Michael Stott

Apex Hotels, has appointed two senior team members to focus on further improving guest experience and the company’s internal culture.

Hospitality specialist Michael Stott takes on the role of commercial director from Hoar Cross Hotel & Spa, having also held notable roles within Macdonald Hotels and Resorts, Whittlebury Hall & Spa and Center Parcs during his three decades within the industry.

HR director Kerry Draper has experience in HR and people management which she gained during a career spanning over 20 years, including key roles with household names like Virgin, British Gas and Carlsberg.

Both join the business at a crucial time for Apex Hotels after investment in back-office infrastructure and guest facing technology made during the coronavirus-induced slowdown in international and domestic travel.

Averil Wilson, managing director, said the new hires “bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to Apex and will complement our strategic direction”.