Donald takes top engineering role at Optima Partners

Customer strategy

Software architect Andrew Donald has been appointed head of engineering at customer strategy consultancy Optima Partners.

Mr Donald, pictured, will be recruiting more engineers to join the team, which works with businesses in fields such as financial services, energy and pharmaceuticals.

He said: “I have been involved with Optima for a number of years through one of our close partners, so I have seen it develop.

“There is a very strong, collegiate culture in the company and we have great relationships with our customers too. We are focused on helping them to make real-world use of evolving technology.”

Optima’s data science and engineering team is based at the University of Edinburgh’s innovation hub for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence within the Bayes Centre. It has offices in London and Bristol, to support customers across the UK and internationally.

CEO and founder of Optima Partners, Alan Crawley, said: ”Andrew’s appointment will add to the strength of the team.”