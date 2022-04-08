Desmond: ‘I’ve no intention of selling Celtic’

Parkhead interview

Dermot Desmond: no one has approached me (pic: SNS Group)

Celtic’s major shareholder Dermot Desmond insists he has no intention of selling the club – even for a massive price – following rumours of interest from UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

In a rare interview, Desmond told Celtic TV that he has not received any offers from potential investors over his 27 years with the Parkhead club.

McGregor claimed he held talks with Desmond over acquiring shares from the 71-year-old Irish tycoon but Desmond made it abundantly clear that he sees himself and his family remaining key figures at Parkhead.

“Nobody’s ever approached me about buying or selling shares – nobody. And that’s in the last 27 years or so,” he said.

“I’ve no intention of selling shares, not now, not in the future, even if somebody offers me a price three or four times the current share price, I’m not selling.

“Fortunately, I’ve been privileged and honoured to be a shareholder of a club I’ve supported as a youth and I’ve been a fan for well over 50 years.

“Therefore, I’ll continue to be a fan and shareholder of the club and hopefully contribute to the continuous development of the club.”

Billionaire Desmond said he and his fellow board members wanted to learn from mistakes, particularly after Rangers won back the Premiership title last season, denying Celtic 10 in a row.