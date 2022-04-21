Deloitte hit for £2m and partner fined over Mitie audit

FRC issues penalties

Audit failed to meet required standard

Big Four accountant Deloitte has been fined £2 million, adjusted for admissions and early disposal to £1.45m for its failings in the audit of Mitie Group for the financial year ended 31 March 2016.

Audit engagement partner John Charlton was hit with a £65,000 sanction, adjusted for mitigating factors and admissions / early disposal to £40,056.25.

The final decision of the Financial Reporting Council’s executive counsel includes a severe reprimand for Deloitte and Mr Charlton and a declaration that the audit report did not satisfy the relevant requirements.

Deloitte and Mr Charlton both admitted breaches of relevant requirements relating to their audit of Mitie’s impairment testing of goodwill in the healthcare division.

The FY2016 financial statements attributed £465.5m to the value of goodwill – the single largest asset figure in the balance sheet and 37.5% of the total reported assets. Reported goodwill in the healthcare division amounted to £107.2m (23% of the company’s total carried goodwill in FY2016).

Recoverability of the goodwill in the healthcare division was identified by Deloitte as a significant risk for the audit and was also identified in the audit report as one (of two) assessed risks of material misstatement. It was clearly an area that required robust and rigorous audit work, said the FRC.

Its report stated that despite being aware of the significant risk, the respondents “failed to obtain sufficient audit evidence to gain appropriate comfort regarding the future cashflows and the discount rate used in the impairment model.”

It also “failed to give sufficient consideration to the impact of working capital; failed to exercise sufficient professional scepticism; failed adequately to document their audit work in relation to the discount rate; and allowed inadequate disclosures and incomplete statements to be included in the auditor’s report.”

Due to the respondents’ breaches, the FY2016 financial statements contained a material uncorrected misstatement or misstatements in relation to the headroom and/or carrying amount of the healthcare division. If the respondents had complied with the Relevant Requirements, goodwill in the Company’s Healthcare business might well have been treated as impaired as at the end of FY2016 and deficiencies in the disclosures about healthcare goodwill would have been detected.

The Executive Counsel recognises, however, that the breaches relate to one audit year and only relate to one part of the audit.