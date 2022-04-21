Deloitte fined over Mitie audit | THG loss, confirms approaches

Daily Business Live

8.15am: FTSE 100 lower

Blue chips defied forecasters’ expectations of an early uplift in the leading shares index. The FTSE 100 was almost 14 points lower at 7,615.48 in the first minutes of trading.

7.05am: Deloitte fined

Big Four accountant Deloitte has been fined £2 million, adjusted for admissions and early disposal to £1.45m for its failings in the audit of Mitie Group for the financial year ended 31 March 2016.

Partner John Charlton was hit with a £65,000 sanction, adjusted for mitigating factors and admissions / early disposal to £40,056.25.

7am: THG loss and ‘approaches’

E-commerce retailer THG unveiled a £186 million loss before tax and nd adjusted EBITDA of £161m for the year to the end of December.

The loss was principally driven by adjusted items, which include the excess costs for transportation, delivery and fulfilment costs in relation to Covid-19, alongside the commissioning of new warehouses and non-recurring acquisition fees.

Chief execurtive Matthew Moulding said the company is planning to move to the main list on the LSE and had received a number of ‘unacceptable’ third party approaches. It confirmed that THG is not currently in receipt of any approaches.

“We continue to focus on delivering our exciting growth strategy across a number of large global sectors, and prepare to step up to the premium segment of the LSE at the appropriate time,” he said.

Global markets

Today’s news turns towards macro matters with US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey all scheduled to speak in Washington with inflation, geopolitics and interest rates on the agenda.

Netflix shares weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq after revealing it had just seen the first decline in subscriber numbers since 2011 in Q1.

Shares in the streaming giant were down more than 35% on the session after the company reported the first fall in subscribers in over a decade. Group revenues were $7.87bn, compared to $7.71bn in the fourth quarter

At the close, the Nasdaq Composite was 1.22% weaker while Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.71%. The S&P 500 was 0.06% softer.

London stocks closed higher as investors were buoyed by positive updates from the likes of CRH and Qinetiq. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 28 points or 0.37% at 7,629.22. Financial spread betters were pencilling in a rise of around 20 points .