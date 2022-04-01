Delivery drivers’ pay surges as demand rockets

Staff surge

By a Daily Business reporter |

Delivery drivers remain in high demand

Demand for delivery drivers is three times higher than it was during lockdown a year ago, with employers routinely offering bonuses to temporary attract staff, according to new research.

The number of delivery driving shifts posted on the Indeed Flex platform in February was up by 224.5% compared to the same month last year.

The surge in demand for drivers is due in part to the high number of retail sales still being made online. Online shopping made up well over a quarter (27.8%) of total retail sales in February.

While that is down on February 2021, when many high street shops were closed by a nationwide lockdown and over one pound in every three spent with UK retailers was online, it’s still 40% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

But while business demand for delivery drivers has picked up, the dynamics of staffing have shifted since the beginning of last year. Back then, companies found it easier to find temporary drivers when much of the economy was locked down and thousands of retail and hospitality workers sought jobs outside their usual sectors.