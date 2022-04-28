Delay to import checks ‘sensible’ say businesses

Business relieved

Checks on imports from the EU will be delayed

Further checks on EU goods entering the UK have been delayed over concern that they would disrupt supply chains at a time of international tension and rising prices.

New import measures will not be introduced until the end of 2023 rather than in July, September and November this year as planned, but goods moving out of the UK to the EU will continue to be checked once they cross the Channel.

The delay to import controls will affect goods such as chilled meats, plant and animal products. It is the fourth time the UK government has delayed the process since the UK left the EU.

Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said it would be “wrong to impose new administrative burdens and risk disruption at ports”.

In a statement to MPs, he said: “When the UK left the European Union, we regained the right to manage our own borders in a way that works for Britain. This includes how we manage imports into our country from overseas.

“British businesses and people going about their daily lives are being hit by rising costs caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine and in energy prices.

“It would therefore be wrong to impose new administrative burdens and risk disruption at ports and to supply chains at this point. The remaining import controls on EU goods will no longer be introduced this year – saving British businesses up to £1 billion in annual costs.”

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Labour’s Shadow International Trade Secretary, accused the government of delaying the implementation of post-Brexit border checks “on many occasions, leaving businesses stuck in limbo.”

He said: “Moving towards the use of smarter technology at the border will help but ministers have had years to prepare for this and their decision-making is still chaotic and confused as they stumble from one announcement to another. Businesses need certainty for them to be able to deal with supply chains and to export.”