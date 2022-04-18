Update:

Law

CMS unveils Scottish partners among global promotions

| April 18, 2022
Kate Darracott

Law firm CMS has announced that five Scottish staff have become partners in the latest round of international appointments. 

The Scottish promotions are: Bruce Harvie and Kate Darracott (pictured) from the corporate team and fellow Edinburgh-based colleagues, Kirsty Nurse from the finance team and Will Anderson from the litigation & arbitration practice.

Also promoted to partner level is Rosalind Morgan from the Aberdeen environment, health & safety team. 

Altogether there are 60 new partners, representing the firm’s largest-ever global promotions round.

CMS has implemented a number of measures to support the progression and inclusivity, including: a hybrid working environment, mentoring programmes, and a technology-led work allocation system. 

Allan Wernham, Scotland managing director at CMS, said: “These promotions are part of CMS’s wider commitment to developing its people and driving further growth for the firm in Scotland.”

