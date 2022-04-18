CMS unveils Scottish partners among global promotions

Law

Law firm CMS has announced that five Scottish staff have become partners in the latest round of international appointments.

The Scottish promotions are: Bruce Harvie and Kate Darracott (pictured) from the corporate team and fellow Edinburgh-based colleagues, Kirsty Nurse from the finance team and Will Anderson from the litigation & arbitration practice.

Also promoted to partner level is Rosalind Morgan from the Aberdeen environment, health & safety team.

Altogether there are 60 new partners, representing the firm’s largest-ever global promotions round.

CMS has implemented a number of measures to support the progression and inclusivity, including: a hybrid working environment, mentoring programmes, and a technology-led work allocation system.

Allan Wernham, Scotland managing director at CMS, said: “These promotions are part of CMS’s wider commitment to developing its people and driving further growth for the firm in Scotland.”