Clark marks 10th anniversary with four hires

Public relations

Lesley Brydon: comms in demand

Public relations, design and digital agency, Clark, has continued its growth journey by increasing its headcount since turn of the year.

In the last month, the agency has welcomed four members of staff in Edinburgh and its new office Glasgow.

Janice Macgregor has joined as associate director, from her role as head of communications for Salmon Scotland. She spent more than six years at VisitScotland and within agencies in Scotland and Spain. She joins Clark’s management team and will provide senior counsel to clients with an international footprint.

Other hires are Murray Glen, who has joined as an account manager based in Glasgow, as well as account executives Louise Thompson and Sophie Lynch.

Clark has boosted its client roster by 15% in the first three months of 2022.

Lesley Brydon, managing director, said: “The value that organisations place on communications has never been as strong as it is now.”

Clark now has a team of 18.