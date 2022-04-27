Chief people officer Urquhart joins Craneware board

HealthTech

Issy Urquhart: exciting time

Craneware, the Scottish software company serving the US healthcare market, has appointed Issy Urquhart, chief people officer, to the board with immediate effect.

Having joined the Edinburgh-based company in 2015, Ms Urquhart was instrumental in the integration of the Sentry team following the acquisition last year.

In her role, she leads on the development and implementation of HR, organisation design and development and change management strategies.

Previous roles include HR director EMEA at CommScope, a Fortune 500 organisation employing 30,000 employees worldwide and vice president of HR at Wolfson Microelectronics, a former FTSE 350 company.

She is also prominent in the Scottish charitable and not for profit spheres, in her roles as Vice-Chair of the Edinburgh Business Beats Cancer Board and member of the Scottish and North American Business Council.

Will Whitehorn, chair of Craneware, said: “Issy has been central in the successful integration of the Sentry team into the Craneware Group and we are delighted to have a leader with her skillset join the board of directors.

“Issy’s appointment reflects the importance we place on creating the right environment for our people to thrive and the increased scale of the Craneware group.”

Ms Urquhart said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Craneware Board at such an exciting time in our expansion.

“We are proud to be an innovative Scottish business at the forefront of the US healthcare market, providing hospitals, clinics, retail and community pharmacies with software and services to stay financially strong and deliver positive patient outcomes.

“Our ongoing success lies in the talent and commitment of our people and I’m delighted to be ensuring we continue to deliver on our diversity agenda and provide a positive working environment for our teams, both in Scotland and the US.”