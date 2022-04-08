Cambo poised to go ahead after owner acquired

$1.1bn oil deal

Cambo protestors have called for an end to exploration

Controversial Cambo oil field off Shetland looks set to go ahead after its majority owner was acquired by an Israel-based conglomerate.

Delek Group said its North Sea subsidiary Ithaca Energy has acquired private equity-backed Siccar Point Energy for an initial $1.1 billion.

The deal could rise to $1.5bn and is part of a plan for Ithaca’s initial public offering later this year. It will help seal its position as a major North Sea producer, boosting its output by 8,000 to 9,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) to a range of about 75,000 to 85,000 boed.

Cambo, which was 70% owned by Siccar Point, has been the focus of protests by climate change campaigners and politicians opposed to further fossil fuel exploration in the North Sea.

But Ithaca’s chief executive Alan Bruce said Cambo and Rosebank were “two of the largest undeveloped and most strategically important discoveries” in UK waters.

He added that developing they represented a “huge opportunity to not only help secure the UK’s energy future for at least another quarter of a century, but also to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the process.