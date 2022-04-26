Buzzworks expands in east with Herringbone deal

Venues bought

Kenny, Alison and Colin Blair of Buzzworks

Bar and restaurant operator Buzzworks Holdings has continued its expansion on the east coast after acquiring hospitality business Herringbone.

The deal adds two venues in Edinburgh and one in North Berwick, bringing the Kilmarnock-based company’s portfolio to 17, with five venues now on the east coast.

Herringbone’s team will continue in their roles, while a further 20 jobs will be brought to the capital with a new venue at 3 Royal Terrace Gardens due to open in the summer.

Kenny Blair, managing director of family-owned Buzzworks, said: “Branching out the business to the East Coast has been an exciting journey so far.

“We see the addition of Herringbone to our portfolio as the perfect fit. This is another great step forward in our continued growth strategy as we branch out from the west of Scotland.”

Ash Bairstow, managing director at Herringbone, said: “Joining Buzzworks will allow the team to develop further as we expand the Herringbone brand with a third venue this year and more to come.”