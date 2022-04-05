Borders firm Emtelle invests in US cabling plant

Overseas expansion

Emtelle will supply cables from a new facility in North Carolina

Cabling technology business Emtelle Group, based in the Scottish Borders, is expanding into North America for the first time by opening a manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

The Hawick-headquartered company, which employs 700 staff worldwide, said the facility will enable it to better serve its North American customer base.

The expansion further increases Emtelle’s global footprint and complements its manufacturing facilities in the UK, Denmark, Germany and the recently announced acquisition of Dubai-based telecoms ducts manufacturer AfriPipes.

Emtelle also expanded its UK manufacturing facilities into Wrexham in Wales, to support unprecedented demand in passive network solutions for its UK clients.

All of these additional facilities will allow Emtelle to manufacture a core range of products to meet the demands of network operators, shortening supply chains and providing localised access to its solutions.

Tony Rodgers, Emtelle CEO, said the US expansion marks a landmark moment for Emtelle.

“We must ensure that our North and South American customers have access to the same level of capacity and service to deliver as those in the rest of the world,” he said.

International business development manager Scott Modha has been appointed VP of sales for North America.