Barclays falls | Sainsbury’s doubles | St James’s Place

10.30am: London lifted

The FTSE 100 kicked off the session on the front foot, with Standard Chartered storming to the top of the leaderboard off the back of better-than-expected profit and a positive outlook for the emerging markets-focused bank.

Commodity price volatility helped give Glencore a boost and showed the merits of its trading arm at a time when the company has been forced to cut production forecasts for many of the metals it mines thanks to Covid-related staffing issues, said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

Shares in Premier Inn owner Whitbread were also in demand despite a warning from the company over rising costs.

“The return of dividends feels like a significant milestone in its recovery from the pandemic as it posted a big increase in bookings,” said Mould.

“As a value-based proposition Premier Inn could be well positioned as people look to get away despite cost-of-living pressures.”

The FTSE 100 was trading 67 points higher at 7,492.52.

7am: Barclays

Barclays has further delayed its £1 billion share buyback as it deals with a conduct charge that led to a 7% fall in quarterly profits.

The bank posted pre-tax profits of £2.23 billion for the first three months of 2022, down from £2.4bn a year ago.

7am: Sainsbury’s profits double

Sainsbury’s saw its annual profits more than double as cost savings enabled it to increase food prices at a lower level than its rivals. But it has warned that profits will be lower this year.

7am: Whitbread picking up

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has resumed its dividend after UK accommodation sales were 198% ahead of FY21 with total UK food and beverage sales 170.2% ahead.

7am: Scottish Friendly

Scottish Friendly has posted record annual sales but warned the backdrop remains uncertain.

7am: St James’s Place

Andrew Croft, chief executive, said it had been another strong quarter for St. James’s Place that maintains the momentum developed during 2021.

He said gross and net inflows of £4.73 billion and £2.91 billion respectively were broadly in line with the first quarter of 2021, “which was an exceptionally strong period for gross inflows as sentiment improved markedly following the start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the UK”.

“Retention of client investments continued to hold at a very strong level and this, coupled with our strong inflows, resulted in annualised net inflows as a percentage of opening funds under management of 7.6% (2021: 9.0%). This was moderated by negative investment market returns in the period, which took funds under management to £151.25 billion at 31 March 2022.

“Our performance so far this year means that we remain comfortable with consensus expectations for new business growth in 2022 and are confident of delivering on the broader ambitions of our 2025 plan.”

7am: Weir Group

Group orders in the first quarter were up 15%, driven by significant growth in demand for spares with aftermarket orders up 28% year-on-year. Original equipment orders were 17% lower than in the same period last year where we booked a £34m order from Ferrexpo. Adjusting for that, growth in original equipment orders was 8% in Q1 2022.

Jon Stanton, chief executive of the mining technology company, commented: “The group has had an excellent start to the year, generating record orders and executing strongly in a complex global environment.

“Conditions in mining markets are highly favourable as high commodity prices ensure miners remain incentivised to maximise ore production, which is driving demand for recurring aftermarket and debottlenecking solutions. We continue to successfully manage the disruption in global supply chains from Covid-19 and the impact of inflation.

“Looking ahead to the full year, we remain confident in the outlook and expect to deliver strong growth in constant currency revenue and profit in 2022 and anticipate progress towards our medium-term margin and cash targets.”

Global markets

Oil prices dropped on as investors remained cautious over dwindling fuel demand in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Brent crude futures fell $1.48, or 1.41%, to $103.84 a barrel by 0426 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped $1.39, or 1.36%, to $100.63 a barrel.

Facebook owner Meta restored some calm to the nervous tech sector with well-received numbers overnight.

Shares in the social network jumped 20% in after-hours trading as profits came in ahead of expectations while active user numbers edged up slightly to 1.96 billion and slightly ahead of forecasts.

The figures helped underpin a tech sector which had been rattled by disappointing data from Google owner Alphabet and Netflix.

Nasdaq fell ahead of the Meta figures, though futures pointed to a rally today with Asian markets also higher heading towards the close.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.19%, as the S&P 500 added 0.21% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.01%, or just 1.81 points.

Apple and Amazon report later today and are regarded as a bigger influence on the direction of the economy.