Bailey warns against rapid rate rises | Shell, BP in China link

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said it is walking a “very tight line” between controlling inflation and tipping the UK into a recession.

He said that raising rates too quickly to keep a lid on the cost of living could put Britain’s economic recovery into reverse.

Speaking at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, Mr Bailey said: “We are in a period of unprecedentedly large shocks.

“We’ve had shock after shock after shock – we’ve come out of the Covid period and now we’re faced with the appalling things that Russia is doing in Ukraine.

“We are walking a very tight line between tackling inflation, and the output effects of the real income shock and the risk that it could create a recession and push us too far down in terms of inflation.”

US stocks rose earlier in the day on the back of a batch of strong quarterly earnings reports, but turned negative in the afternoon after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell hinted at aggressive rate hikes starting next month, adding: “I would say 50 basis points will be on the table for the May meeting.

“It is appropriate in my view to be moving a little more quickly” with raising interest rates.”

His comments came during a panel discussion among central bankers hosted by the International Monetary Fund.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, around 350 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite 2.1%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei moved down 1.63% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped just 0.11%. The Shanghai Composite edged 0.5% higher.

Shell and BP in China link

Chinese stage energy companies are said to be interested in acquiring assets in Russia from Shell and BP. Both have committed to withdrawing from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Shell said in February that it would exit its joint ventures with Gazprom, the Kremlin-backed gas group, including the 27.5% stake in the giant Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas project in Russia’s far east. It is in early stage talks with CNOOC, CNPC and Sinopec, according to Bloomberg.

Shell’s assets were together valued at $3 billion. It later said it would withdraw from Russia altogether after it emerged that it was continuing to purchase oil. Earlier this month it said it expected impairments related to its exit from Russia of up to $5 billion.

China is also a potential buyer for BP’s 20% stake in Rosneft, the Russian state oil group, with the potential for an asset swap as CNOOC looks to exit the North Sea.