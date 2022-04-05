Update:

Insurance

Aviva hires Jones from RSA as chief financial officer

| April 5, 2022

Insurance group Aviva has appointed Charlotte Jones as chief financial officer and executive director with effect from 5 September.

Ms Jones was previously chief financial officer of RSA Insurance and interim chief executive of the RSA UK & International business.

She was CFO of Jupiter Fund Management and before that head of group finance at Credit Suisse Group and deputy group CFO at Deutsche Bank Group. She began her career at EY.

Ms Jones, whose appointment was announced yesterday, will receive a basic annual salary of £675,000 and a maximum annual bonus of 150% of basic salary, plus entitlement to 225% of salary under the long term incentive plan.

She will be required to build a shareholding in Aviva to the value of 225% of her basic salary and to retain 50% of the net share releases from her deferred bonus and LTIP awards until this requirement is met. 

Following Jason Windsor’s departure and until 5 September, Colin Simpson, currently the CFO of Aviva Canada, will act as Interim chief financial officer.

, Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Pringle joins Henderson Loggie Financial Planning

Henderson Loggie Financial Planning has appointed industry specialist Susan Pringle as managing director. She takesRead More

Optiseller starts year strongly with key triple hire

Scottish e-commerce specialist Optiseller has started the year strongly with the appointment of Kamal PatelRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.