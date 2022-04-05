Apex rebuilding after suffering £16.4m Covid loss

Optimistic outlook

Angela Vickers: challenging period

Apex Hotels used lockdown to improve the guest experience after facing almost eight months of restrictions and closures.

Like much of the rest of the sector, operations and cashflow were significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic – driven by Government and international travel restrictions, coupled with the move to working from home affecting business travel.

As a result, the group reported pre-tax losses of £16.4m in the year to the end of April 2021 from £7m pre-tax profit in the previous year.

The company invested in back-office infrastructure, guest-facing technology and its staff training programmes in order to maximise the opportunities offered as the travel sector picks up.

The rise in staycations as restrictions eased also proved advantageous for its properties in London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Bath and Dundee – with the group quick to capitalise whilst international travel remained off the cards.

Chief executive Angela Vickers, said a combination of adapted strategic priorities, market positioning, and the ability to appeal to those looking to explore new locations through the hotel portfolio, helped bolster results.